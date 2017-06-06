Pennsylvania school district hit with 'ghost teacher' lawsuit
A lawsuit was recently filed against the Reading School District in eastern Pennsylvania, alleging that so-called ghost teachers have been paid more than $500,000, essentially to skip teaching classes and instead work full time for the local teachers' union, the Reading Education Association . Under current state law, a collective bargaining agreement between a union and a school district can require the district to allow teachers to work full time for the union while still drawing a teacher's salary and benefits.
