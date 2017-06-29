No charges for Pennsylvania officer i...

No charges for Pennsylvania officer in Taser death

A Pennsylvania prosecutor says he won't bring charges against a police officer who fatally shot a 25-year-old man with a Taser during a domestic dispute. Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Friday that the officer acted in self-defense in the April 12 incident where Kenneth Johnson was reportedly struggling with Reading police during an arrest attempt.

