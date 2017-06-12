Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play Sweat Announces Broadway Closing Date
Sweat , the 2017 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama , will play its final Broadway performance at Studio 54 on June 25. By closing, Lynn Nottage's drama will have played 24 previews and 105 regular performances. Kate Whoriskey directs the work, which began performances on March 4 and officially opened on March 26. Sweat is based on Nottage's research and interviews with residents of one of the poorest cities in the country, Reading, PA.
