I love my factory job, but I don't want my kid to do it
"To be honest, I steered my children as far away from manufacturing as I could," said Jeff Neibauer, 60, who has spent most of his adult life building industrial engines at a GE factory in Waukesha, Wisconsin, for $30 an hour. Every parent wants their kid to have an even better life than they did.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|weaponX
|161
|Manufacturing Workers -- The Real Safety Problem!
|Jun 7
|WeKnowBetter
|1
|reading is a filthy, disgusting dump!!!! (Jan '08)
|May 30
|jaksmak0707
|76
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|May '17
|silly rabbit
|174
|Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10)
|May '17
|mick
|3
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|jio
|4
|Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa...
|Apr '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC