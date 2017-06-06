Get a dose of Philly post punk from The Stammer, catch them at The Pharmacy 6/21
It's been nearly two years since we last heard new material from Philly post punk rockers The Stammer . Their debut album Days In Between came out July 2015, and it's clear they've been working on something fresh during the days in between now and then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manufacturing Workers -- The Real Safety Problem!
|Jun 7
|WeKnowBetter
|1
|reading is a filthy, disgusting dump!!!! (Jan '08)
|May 30
|jaksmak0707
|76
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|May '17
|silly rabbit
|174
|Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10)
|May '17
|mick
|3
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|silly rabbit
|160
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|jio
|4
|Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa...
|Apr '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC