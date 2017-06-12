Fed's Harker: Biggest risk to the U.S...

Fed's Harker: Biggest risk to the U.S. economy is fiscal uncertainty

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Reuters

A lack of certainty about where the Trump administration's economic policies are heading is the main current threat to the U.S. economy, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday. "What's the biggest risk to the economy right now? I would just say it's policy uncertainty," Harker said at an economics conference in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manufacturing Workers -- The Real Safety Problem! Jun 7 WeKnowBetter 1
reading is a filthy, disgusting dump!!!! (Jan '08) May 30 jaksmak0707 76
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) May '17 silly rabbit 174
Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10) May '17 mick 3
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Apr '17 silly rabbit 160
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Apr '17 jio 4
News Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa... Apr '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC