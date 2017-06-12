Fed's Harker: Biggest risk to the U.S. economy is fiscal uncertainty
A lack of certainty about where the Trump administration's economic policies are heading is the main current threat to the U.S. economy, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday. "What's the biggest risk to the economy right now? I would just say it's policy uncertainty," Harker said at an economics conference in Reading, Pennsylvania.
