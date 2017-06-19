2 Berks County firms chosen for regio...

2 Berks County firms chosen for region's medical marijuana licenses

HARRISBURG >> Two Berks County applicants were granted state permits to begin growing medical marijuana in Southeast Pennsylvania, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. Franklin Labs LLC has plans to operate its grow facility out of a former Pepsi distribution center on Centre Avenue in Reading that closed last year.

