2 Berks County firms chosen for region's medical marijuana licenses
HARRISBURG >> Two Berks County applicants were granted state permits to begin growing medical marijuana in Southeast Pennsylvania, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. Franklin Labs LLC has plans to operate its grow facility out of a former Pepsi distribution center on Centre Avenue in Reading that closed last year.
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Tue
|weaponX
|161
|Manufacturing Workers -- The Real Safety Problem!
|Jun 7
|WeKnowBetter
|1
|reading is a filthy, disgusting dump!!!! (Jan '08)
|May 30
|jaksmak0707
|76
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|May '17
|silly rabbit
|174
|Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10)
|May '17
|mick
|3
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|jio
|4
|Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa...
|Apr '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
