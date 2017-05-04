Wolf Renews Effort to Close Berks Immigrant Detention Center
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has renewed its effort to revoke the license of the controversial Berks County Residential Center, which houses undocumented immigrant families detained by the federal government. The state initially revoked license to operate the detention facility near Reading in January 2016.
