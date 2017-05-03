Top 5 Concerts of the Coming Week

Top 5 Concerts of the Coming Week

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

With U2 touring to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its "The Joshua Tree" album, it's a good time to revisit the Bodeans. The group first captured the nation's ear with its roots-rock sound on its debut 1986 album "Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams," which got it voted Best New American Band in Rolling Stone magazine's readers poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10) Tue mick 3
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Apr 21 silly rabbit 160
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Apr 19 jio 4
News Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa... Apr 12 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb '17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb '17 Eva 6
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,605 • Total comments across all topics: 280,760,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC