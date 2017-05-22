McCarthy expanding operations in eastern Pa.
McCarthy Tire Service made two moves recently in Pennsylvania to expand coverage and improve service to its commercial customers in the eastern part of its home state. Wilkes-Barre-based McCarthy Tire has acquired the commercial business of Sandone Tire of Scranton, Pa., and has relocated its operations in Reading, Pa., to a larger facility less than two miles away.
