Macrona s narrow window for reforming...

Macrona s narrow window for reforming France

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Washington Times

Liberal internationalists heralded Emmanuel Macron's landslide in the French presidential election as a nearly decisive victory for their globalist vision over populist sentiments rippling through Europe and symbolized by Brexit and Donald Trump - they shouldn't. The high unemployment, economic inequality and terrorist threats that inspire protectionism, political disaffection and anti-immigrant impulses in France and elsewhere have hardly subsided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
reading is a filthy, disgusting dump!!!! (Jan '08) May 30 jaksmak0707 76
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) May 8 silly rabbit 174
Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10) May '17 mick 3
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Apr '17 silly rabbit 160
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Apr '17 jio 4
News Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa... Apr '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,554 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC