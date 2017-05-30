Macrona s narrow window for reforming France
Liberal internationalists heralded Emmanuel Macron's landslide in the French presidential election as a nearly decisive victory for their globalist vision over populist sentiments rippling through Europe and symbolized by Brexit and Donald Trump - they shouldn't. The high unemployment, economic inequality and terrorist threats that inspire protectionism, political disaffection and anti-immigrant impulses in France and elsewhere have hardly subsided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|reading is a filthy, disgusting dump!!!! (Jan '08)
|May 30
|jaksmak0707
|76
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|silly rabbit
|174
|Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10)
|May '17
|mick
|3
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|silly rabbit
|160
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|jio
|4
|Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa...
|Apr '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC