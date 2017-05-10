Family Leadership Continues As Ryan Redner Named CEO

Richard Redner has announced the appointment of Ryan Redner to succeed him as president and CEO of family/employee owned Redner's Markets, Inc. Having been approved by the company's board of directors, the change in leadership became effective May 1. Ryan Redner will assume leadership for all of the Reading, PA based retailer's Redner's Warehouse Markets, Quick Shoppes convenience stores, corporate office, warehouses and the company's more than 4,700 associates and employee owners. "I felt it was time for the next generation to begin to take over," said Richard Redner.

