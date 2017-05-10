Family Leadership Continues As Ryan Redner Named CEO
Richard Redner has announced the appointment of Ryan Redner to succeed him as president and CEO of family/employee owned Redner's Markets, Inc. Having been approved by the company's board of directors, the change in leadership became effective May 1. Ryan Redner will assume leadership for all of the Reading, PA based retailer's Redner's Warehouse Markets, Quick Shoppes convenience stores, corporate office, warehouses and the company's more than 4,700 associates and employee owners. "I felt it was time for the next generation to begin to take over," said Richard Redner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food World.
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|reading is a filthy, disgusting dump!!!! (Jan '08)
|May 9
|JJB
|71
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|silly rabbit
|174
|Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10)
|May 2
|mick
|3
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Apr 21
|silly rabbit
|160
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Apr 19
|jio
|4
|Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa...
|Apr '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC