Cambridge loses $120 million team to LPL

Cambridge loses $120 million team to LPL

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: InvestmentNews

A five-person hybrid advisory that manages $120 million in assets has switched affiliation from Cambridge Investment Research to LPL. Based in Reading, Pa., and operating as CFG, the team is led by Michael Krumholz and includes adviser Sheila Little.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestmentNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
reading is a filthy, disgusting dump!!!! (Jan '08) May 30 jaksmak0707 76
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) May 8 silly rabbit 174
Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10) May '17 mick 3
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Apr '17 silly rabbit 160
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Apr '17 jio 4
News Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa... Apr '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,483 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC