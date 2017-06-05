Cambridge loses $120 million team to LPL
A five-person hybrid advisory that manages $120 million in assets has switched affiliation from Cambridge Investment Research to LPL. Based in Reading, Pa., and operating as CFG, the team is led by Michael Krumholz and includes adviser Sheila Little.
