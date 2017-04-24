Syracuse football recruiting: PA slot receiver Cooper Lutz commits to Orange
Just two days after adding four-star center Tyrone Sampson , Syracuse Orange football has added another name to the 2018 class. According to Scout , which first reported the news, Pennsylvania slot receiver/running back Cooper Lutz has committed to SU, following an unofficial visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Apr 21
|silly rabbit
|160
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Apr 19
|jio
|4
|Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa...
|Apr 12
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb '17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Eva
|6
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|BuildTheWall
|957
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC