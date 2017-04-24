Syracuse football recruiting: PA slot...

Syracuse football recruiting: PA slot receiver Cooper Lutz commits to Orange

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

Just two days after adding four-star center Tyrone Sampson , Syracuse Orange football has added another name to the 2018 class. According to Scout , which first reported the news, Pennsylvania slot receiver/running back Cooper Lutz has committed to SU, following an unofficial visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Apr 21 silly rabbit 160
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Apr 19 jio 4
News Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa... Apr 12 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb '17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb '17 Eva 6
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... (Oct '16) Jan '17 BuildTheWall 957
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC