'Sweat' Playwright Plans 'Companion Piece' To Groundbreaking Broadway Play

It tells the story of a tight group of working-class people in Reading, Pennsylvania, who - in the face of layoffs, impending poverty, and the threat of incarceration and drug abuse - come to terms with their collapsing reality. While the characters relay their experiences in a setting that takes place years before President Donald Trump took office, the play slyly answers a question on the minds of many American voters: How did we get here? In an interview with The Huffington Post , Nottage announced that she is currently working on a companion piece to her groundbreaking production.

