Suspect in Lancaster tire shop arson arrested in Reading
A suspect in the December 10, 2016 fire at Doctor Tire, 444 S. Prince Street is taken into custody in Reading. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal determined that the fire had been intentionally set and was ruled an arson.
