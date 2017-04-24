Slate Belt Ponzi scheme victims awarded more than $6M
Walter "Buddy" Lambert, walks with his wife Patricia on Sept. 23, 2014, outside federal court in Reading, Pa., after pleading guilty in the Blue Mountain Consumer Discount fraud case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Apr 21
|silly rabbit
|160
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Apr 19
|jio
|4
|Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa...
|Apr 12
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb '17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Eva
|6
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|BuildTheWall
|957
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC