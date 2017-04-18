Six vying for open Shickshinny judge ...

Six vying for open Shickshinny judge seat

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Voters in the Shickshinny area and Sweet Valley will elect a new magisterial district judge for the first time in 30 years. a Carol A. Davenport, 48, of Salem Twp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) 17 hr jio 4
News Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa... Apr 12 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb '17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb '17 Eva 6
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... (Oct '16) Jan '17 BuildTheWall 957
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold Jan '17 eatmymancunt 1
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC