Redner's Markets Founder Earl Redner ...

Redner's Markets Founder Earl Redner Dead At Age 92

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Food World

"It is with a heavy heart that we share our founder, Earl W. Redner, passed away in the early hours Wednesday morning," the Berks County, PA-based retailer said in a statement. Redner's said it will have more to say about Earl Redner's life, work, and achievements on April 6. In 1970, after an already full career in the food industry with Grand Union, Redner, who was known by most as "The Chief," with the urging and support of his late wife Mary, founded Redner's Markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Mar 28 silly rabbit 160
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Mar '17 MoJ 3
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb '17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb '17 Eva 6
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan '17 BuildTheWall 957
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold Jan '17 eatmymancunt 1
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Berks County was issued at April 05 at 2:48PM EDT

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,234 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC