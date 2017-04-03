Redner's Markets Founder Earl Redner Dead At Age 92

"It is with a heavy heart that we share our founder, Earl W. Redner, passed away in the early hours Wednesday morning," the Berks County, PA-based retailer said in a statement. Redner's said it will have more to say about Earl Redner's life, work, and achievements on April 6. In 1970, after an already full career in the food industry with Grand Union, Redner, who was known by most as "The Chief," with the urging and support of his late wife Mary, founded Redner's Markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food World.