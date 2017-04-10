Prize-winning play debuted at Oregon ...

Prize-winning play debuted at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

Playwright Lynn Nottage premiered her play "Sweat" in 2015 as part of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's "American Revolutions" series exploring key moments in U.S. history. With the announcement Monday that the play received the Pulitzer Prize for drama, Nottage has made U.S. history as the first female playwright to win the prestigious award twice.

