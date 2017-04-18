Pennsylvania police seek 19-year-old in Berks County shooting; 13-year-old in critical condition
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a 19-year-old Hereford, Berks County man wanted for attempted homicide and related charges stemming from a Friday evening shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition. Police said witnesses told them Hale arrived at the victim's single-story home in Washington Township about 7 p.m. He was a passenger in a vehicle described as a small black hatchback.
