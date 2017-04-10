Nova Slays the Competition with his F...

Nova Slays the Competition with his Flow to Win the Rap Game

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Inquiring News

Sixteen year old Reading, Pennsylvania native Nova has been crowned the season three winner of Lifetime's hit series The Rap Game . Five talented young rappers battled it out over the course of thirteen weeks under the critical eyes of mentor and executive producer Jermaine Dupri and his crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inquiring News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa... 22 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Mar 28 silly rabbit 160
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Mar '17 MoJ 3
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb '17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb '17 Eva 6
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan '17 BuildTheWall 957
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC