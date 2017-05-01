More than 100 Hispanic-owned business...

More than 100 Hispanic-owned businesses plan Reading strike

Thursday Apr 27

More than 100 Hispanic-owned businesses in and around the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading plan to close on May 1. The move organized by Make the Road PA is to celebrate International Workers' Day but also to protest the immigration policies of the Trump Administration. The Berks County business owners have signed a pledge to close that day, and are urging people not to shop that day.

