McCarthy Tire Moves Its Reading Store to a Larger Home
McCarthy Tire Service Inc. has relocated its operations in Reading, Pa., to a larger facility less than two miles away. "We wanted to expand the services we offer our customers," says John McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service.
