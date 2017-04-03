Major traveling exhibition of Impressionist works opens at Springfield Art Museum
American Impressionism: The Lure of the Artists' Colony, organized by the Reading Public Museum in Reading, PA opened at the Springfield Art Museum and will run through July 2. This exhibit features 75 oil paintings and thirty works on paper dating to the Golden Age of American Impressionism, the 1880s through the 1940s. Arranged by the artists' colonies that played a critical role in the development of the style, the exhibit examines work produced in Cos Cob and Old Lyme, Connecticut; Cape Cod, Cape Anne and Rockport, in Massachusetts; New Hope and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania; and Taos, New Mexico, among others.
