Major traveling exhibition of Impress...

Major traveling exhibition of Impressionist works opens at Springfield Art Museum

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Art Daily

American Impressionism: The Lure of the Artists' Colony, organized by the Reading Public Museum in Reading, PA opened at the Springfield Art Museum and will run through July 2. This exhibit features 75 oil paintings and thirty works on paper dating to the Golden Age of American Impressionism, the 1880s through the 1940s. Arranged by the artists' colonies that played a critical role in the development of the style, the exhibit examines work produced in Cos Cob and Old Lyme, Connecticut; Cape Cod, Cape Anne and Rockport, in Massachusetts; New Hope and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania; and Taos, New Mexico, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Mar 28 silly rabbit 160
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Mar '17 MoJ 3
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb '17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb '17 Eva 6
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan '17 BuildTheWall 957
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold Jan '17 eatmymancunt 1
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC