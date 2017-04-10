Lynn Nottage's Sweat Wins 2017 Pulitz...

Lynn Nottage's Sweat Wins 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama; 'I Wish I...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Broadway

Lynn Nottage's drama Sweat , currently on Broadway at Studio 54, is the winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. This marks Nottage's second Pulitzer win; she won in 2009 for her play Ruined .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa... Wed ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Mar '17 MoJ 3
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb '17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb '17 Eva 6
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan '17 BuildTheWall 957
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold Jan '17 eatmymancunt 1
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC