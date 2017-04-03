Kaintz named VP at thermoformer Say Plastics
Based in McSherrystown, Pa., Say Plastics is an ISO-certified producer of thermoformed plastic components and assemblies. Previously senior engineer at Brentwood Industries in Reading, Pa., Kaintz brings 18 years of industry experience to the newly created position.
