In honor of Earth Day, kids can read a Me and Marvin Gardensa

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

In Amy Sarig King's new novel, “Me and Marvin Gardens,” a boy named Obe discovers a new type of animal. It has the jaw of a pig, the snout of a tapir and the friendly personality of a dog.

