Exercise Dependence in Weightlifters

READING, Pa. - Is it possible for people to become addicted to exercise? In a culture where 70 percent of the population is overweight or obese, and yet only 15 percent exercise regularly enough to gain health benefits, why should anyone bother to study people who may exercise too much and produce detrimental consequences? These are the questions that Bruce Hale, professor of kinesiology at Penn State Berks, ponders in his research on exercise dependence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Health News Digest.