Berks Country Fest to feature 'Saturday Night Live'...

Former "Saturday Night Live" guitarist G.E. Smith, country singer Lindi Ortega, Grammy Award nominee and polka master Alex Meixner and Grateful Dead family guitarist Tom Hamilton will be among the headliners for the third annual Berks Country Fest in June. Berks Country Fest, which as its subtitle "An Americana Music Jamboree" says brings together the sounds of bluegrass, swing, polka, gospel, rockabilly, rock and more in nearly two dozen performances at nine venues throughout the greater Reading area June 2-18.

