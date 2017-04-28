Aggravated assault on two police offi...

Aggravated assault on two police officers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: WPMT-TV York

ALSACE TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- Pennsylvania State Police were called to Blind Hartman's Tavern on the 2,000 block of Princetown Road in Alsace Township, Berks County, Thursday, April 27 at 11:11 P.M., for a disturbance involving Theodore Laferriere IV, 27, of Reading, Pa. Laferriere shoved and spit in the face of the manager and also pushed another employee as he was assisting the manger in the escort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: DNS Towing (Jan '10) May 2 mick 3
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) Apr 21 silly rabbit 160
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Apr 19 jio 4
News Families Seeking Asylum Held Indefinitely at Pa... Apr 12 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb '17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb '17 Eva 6
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC