Aggravated assault on two police officers

ALSACE TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- Pennsylvania State Police were called to Blind Hartman's Tavern on the 2,000 block of Princetown Road in Alsace Township, Berks County, Thursday, April 27 at 11:11 P.M., for a disturbance involving Theodore Laferriere IV, 27, of Reading, Pa. Laferriere shoved and spit in the face of the manager and also pushed another employee as he was assisting the manger in the escort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.