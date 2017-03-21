Weekend Boxing Recaps: Upsets and Nea...

Weekend Boxing Recaps: Upsets and Near-Upsets Hither and Yon

The foremost attraction on the third weekend of March was housed at New York's fabled Madison Square Garden where 19,939 turned out for a 7-bout card topped by two world title fights featuring two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. An upset in the co-feature was the capstone to a weekend full of upsets and the grand finale came close to yielding yet another surprise.

