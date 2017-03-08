'This is what democracy looks like': Impromptu town hall fails to lure lawmakers

The trend of concerned residents expressing their issues to lawmakers continued Monday as about 150 people gathered for a "surprise" town hall meeting in hopes of getting four Pennsylvania Congressmen in front of a crowd of constituents. The group failed at its intended purpose of cornering U.S. Representatives Lloyd Smucker , Charlie Dent , Pat Meehan , and Ryan Costello for a People's Town Hall, but still carried on without the lawmakers.

