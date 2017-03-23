The Scorpions plan Crazy World 2017 tour with Megadeth
A double-dose of hard rock heaven is in store when the Scorpions hit the road this fall with special guests Megadeth . The Crazy World 2017 trek begins September 14 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and currently runs through mid-October, but more dates are expected soon.
