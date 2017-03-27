The Rust Belt on Broadway
The playwright Lynn Nottage and the director Kate Whoriskey travelled to Reading, Pennsylvania, to conduct interviews about the impact that the decline of manufacturing jobs had on lives in the declining factory town. Nottage's play "Sweat," which was inspired by those interviews, depicts rising racial tension in a small town like Reading as opportunities decline.
