Teenager charged with possession of air gun on campus
State police say a teenager who brought an air gun and a folding knife to an eastern Pennsylvania high school has been charged with weapons possession and assault. The Daniel Boone Area High School in Berks County said on its Facebook page that it went into lockdown briefly Wednesday after the student entered campus with the airsoft gun, which resembled a semi-automatic pistol.
