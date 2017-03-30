Synthetic marijuana ring used materials from China
Berks County and Homeland Security officials announce the bust of a major drug ring trafficking in synthetic marijuana. The alleged ring leader, arrested in 2014, allegedly continued to run the trafficking operation from his prison jail cell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|silly rabbit
|160
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|MoJ
|3
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb '17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Eva
|6
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan '17
|BuildTheWall
|957
|Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold
|Jan '17
|eatmymancunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC