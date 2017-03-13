Ringworm, Tombs and Rivers of Nihil bring massive metal sounds to San Francisco
Wednesdays at the DNA lounge in San Francisco have turned into massive metal nights in March. With Darkest Hour coming through to promote their soon to be released 9th studio album, they brought some of the hardest hitting underground metal to support their tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Mar 2
|MoJ
|3
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Eva
|6
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan '17
|BuildTheWall
|957
|Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold
|Jan '17
|eatmymancunt
|1
|Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale
|Jan '17
|Andrea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC