Reading Theater Project Celebrates Reading, Berks, and Community with Free Admission Cabaret
Building on its reputation for creating new and exciting theater that is relevant to the Berks County community, the Reading Theater Project proudly announces its Second Annual JazzFest After Hours Cabaret, Saturday April 8th, 2017 at the Olympian Ballroom, 603 Penn Ave, West Reading PA, 19611. The fundraising evening will celebrate Reading, Berks, JazzFest and the community with a free admission cabaret and party boasting a wide array of the company's talent with newcomers joining RTP's collective of artists.
