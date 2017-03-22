Reading High School Battles Archbishop Ryan in PIAA Semifinal
Reading head coach Rick Perez gets a hug from fan and childhood friend, Paul Zaorski, of Reading, during the PIAA semifinal matchup between Archbishop Ryan and Reading High School on Tuesday evening, March 21, 2017 at Temple University's Liacouras Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Mar 2
|MoJ
|3
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb '17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Eva
|6
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan '17
|BuildTheWall
|957
|Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold
|Jan '17
|eatmymancunt
|1
|Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale
|Jan '17
|Andrea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC