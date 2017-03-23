Megadeth Joining Scorpions for North ...

Megadeth Joining Scorpions for North American Fall Tour

Friday Mar 24

Megadeth will join Scorpions on a North American fall tour launching September 14th in Reading, Pennsylvania and concluding October 15th in Tampa, Florida. The 16-date trek, dubbed the "Crazy World Tour," celebrates Scorpions' 1990 LP of the same name.

