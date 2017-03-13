Live PBC on Bounce TV Results From Pennsylvania
Santander Arena, Reading, Pennsylvania - In a battle of undefeated junior middleweight prospects, Chordale Booker won a six round unanimous decision over Moshea Aleem , who is trained by veteran coach George Peterson. The fight was very competitive, with Booker landing some of more catchy punches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Mar 2
|MoJ
|3
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Eva
|6
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan '17
|BuildTheWall
|957
|Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold
|Jan '17
|eatmymancunt
|1
|Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale
|Jan '17
|Andrea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC