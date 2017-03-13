His and hers identikit twin 911 S Por...

His and hers identikit twin 911 S Porsches offered at H&H Classics

There is a strong Porsche presence at the next H&H Classics sale at Duxford, the Imperial War Museum on March 29. The Porsche offering includes a pair of 1967 911 S identikit 'twins', It is very rare to find a completely original and unrestored early Porsche 911 these days. Thus H&H Classics is delighted to be able to offer this 1967 S high performance model, having had only two previous keepers and still carrying its original paint and interior, for sale.

