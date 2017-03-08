GCPO welcomes new assistant prosecuto...

GCPO welcomes new assistant prosecutor and detective

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Two women have joined the ranks of the prosecutorial and investigative staffs of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office . "March is National Women's History Month, and we are pleased to have another two capable women sharing the duties of this office," said Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean F. Dalton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Mar 2 MoJ 3
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb 16 Eva 6
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan '17 BuildTheWall 957
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold Jan '17 eatmymancunt 1
Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale Jan '17 Andrea 1
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC