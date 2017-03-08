GCPO welcomes new assistant prosecutor and detective
Two women have joined the ranks of the prosecutorial and investigative staffs of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office . "March is National Women's History Month, and we are pleased to have another two capable women sharing the duties of this office," said Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean F. Dalton.
