East Cocalico Police Report, March 29, 2017

DUI: A crash occurred in the 1800 block of North Reading Road, East Cocalico Township, Jan. 14. Freedom Dowlin, 19, had consumed alcohol prior to driving and a blood test revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.088 percent. Passengers Nickolas Groff, 19, and a 16-year-old male were injured in the crash and required medical treatment.

