Dr. Paul Gausman thanks his staff

Bombshell accusations leveled against the Omaha Public Schools by one of the last two finalists for the district's superintendent job. In a letter to the Reading, Pennsylvania school district, where Khalid Mumin currently serves as superintendent, Mumin told parents, students and staff that he didn't believe the leadership of the Omaha schools, "had the best interest of the kids in their actions."

