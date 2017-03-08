District Attorney: Reading police officer justified in use of deadly force
District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading Police Officer on the evening of February 24, 2017 at 1219 Spruce Street were a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of others. He says the officer involved was justified in employing deadly force against Michael T. Stoudt to ensure the safety of himself, other officers and residents in the community.
