Crews put out underground power-line fire
Crews put out underground Reading power line fire READING, Pa.- Crews worked several hours to extinguish an underground power line fire in eastern Pennsylvania. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lElbHy An underground power line fire prompted explosions that caused flames to shoot several feet into the air from manholes in Reading, Pa., Wednesday night, March 1, 2017.
