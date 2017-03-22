College Student Explores Local Drone Use

A Lower Pottsgrove resident who is pursuing a college degree in criminal justice has begun conducting research with the township Police Department on the feasibility of using unmanned, radio-controlled flying drones for future law enforcement work, Chief Michael Foltz has told the Board of Commissioners. Jaimee Tyson, a student attending a Crime And Justice Seminar as part of an accelerated degree program at Albright College in Reading PA, is required to conduct research for a law enforcement agency, Foltz explained to commissioners in his monthly report of department activities.

