College Student Explores Local Drone Use

College Student Explores Local Drone Use

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Sanatoga Post

A Lower Pottsgrove resident who is pursuing a college degree in criminal justice has begun conducting research with the township Police Department on the feasibility of using unmanned, radio-controlled flying drones for future law enforcement work, Chief Michael Foltz has told the Board of Commissioners. Jaimee Tyson, a student attending a Crime And Justice Seminar as part of an accelerated degree program at Albright College in Reading PA, is required to conduct research for a law enforcement agency, Foltz explained to commissioners in his monthly report of department activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16) Mar 2 MoJ 3
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb '17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb '17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb '17 Eva 6
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan '17 BuildTheWall 957
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold Jan '17 eatmymancunt 1
Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale Jan '17 Andrea 1
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC