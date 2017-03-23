Bruce Hornsby Teams With Bela Fleck & The Flecktones On This Date In 1997
On this date in 2007 iconic keyboardist Bruce Hornsby paired up with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones for a stellar performance at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading, Pennsylvania. Bruce, Bela, saxophonist Jeff Coffin , percussionist Futureman and bassist Victor Wooten served up a fantastic mix of Flecktones favorites, Hornsby classics and a choice batch of covers at this one-off concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOCAL MUSIC TALENT: Berks County 1970's to 80's (Feb '16)
|Mar 2
|MoJ
|3
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb '17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Eva
|6
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan '17
|BuildTheWall
|957
|Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold
|Jan '17
|eatmymancunt
|1
|Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale
|Jan '17
|Andrea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC