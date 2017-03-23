Bruce Hornsby Teams With Bela Fleck & The Flecktones On This Date In 1997

On this date in 2007 iconic keyboardist Bruce Hornsby paired up with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones for a stellar performance at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading, Pennsylvania. Bruce, Bela, saxophonist Jeff Coffin , percussionist Futureman and bassist Victor Wooten served up a fantastic mix of Flecktones favorites, Hornsby classics and a choice batch of covers at this one-off concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.